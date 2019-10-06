Play

Hamako Mori, an 89-year-old Japanese woman, is popular for no ordinary reasons. She is called “gamer grandma” because of her dedication to playing video games.

Mori has reportedly been playing video games for nearly four decades. Speaking to the gaming news website Gamespark.jp, she said that the first game she ever played was Cassette Vision in 1981. “I thought it would be a waste to do it alone,” she said, explaining why she posts videos of herself playing games. Her YouTube channel, Gamer Grandma, has 40,000 subscribers.