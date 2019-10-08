Ten people were injured and 4 vehicles damaged in #Gujarat due to a bridge collapse in #Junagadh district. pic.twitter.com/vH5QP8nV8h — Sandeep Dhar (@sandeepdhar10) October 6, 2019

A video from Sunday, October 6 shows the immediate aftermath of the collapse of a bridge in Gujarat’s Junagadh district. The sight of the bridge split into two is compounded by the plight of injured people, who can be seen laying on the road and surrounded by crowds.

In the video, at least, there appeared to be no authorities present to help the affected people. Cars that were travelling across the bridge were trapped on the now-steep incline. Another video shows citizens attempting rescue work on their own:

According to reports, 12 people have been injured, and a number of vehicles, stuck under the debris. Social media users say excessive mining in the Gir region, coupled with heavy rains weakened the bridge.