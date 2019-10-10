Viewers of news anchor Courtney Kube’s television news channel MSNBC had a delightful moment when her children crashed her live bulletin.

“Excuse me, my kids are here – live television!” Kube said while trying her best to continue reading the bulletin on Turkish strikes on northern Syria.

The video was posted on Twitter by the MSNBC channel and received over two million views in less than 20 hours. Another NBC news anchor Julia E Ainsley wrote on Twitter, “Mother of twins and best on the beat. @ckubeNBC does it all.”

Mother of twins and best on the beat. @ckubeNBC does it all https://t.co/HGHil2mKV9 — Julia E. Ainsley (@JuliaEAinsley) October 9, 2019

A similar incident had taken place with professor Robert E Kelly, an expert on Korean affairs, in 2017. Kelly was remotely giving a live interview to the BBC when his kids walked into his study.

