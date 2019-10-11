Watch: Four-year-old in China left dangling from a fourth-floor window, rescued by firefighters
The boy was crawling out through the window when he slipped.
A four-year-old boy was rescued by firefighters in East China’s Linyi City when he was left dangling with his head caught between the bars of a fourth-floor window of a residential building.
The boy was attempting to crawl out through the window, China Global Television Network reported. He was rescued with the help of a hydraulic spreader used to widen the metal bars.