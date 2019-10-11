Play

On October 8, Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández of Mexican town of Las Margaritas was dragged out of his office, tied to a truck and dragged around the Santa Rita, Las Margaritas. Eleven people have been arrested in the matter, BBC reported.

The attack was the second one by farmers in demand for repair of a local road, the report added. Escandón reportedly suffered no major injuries and will be pressing charges for abduction and attempted murder.