Watch: Scenes of destruction (and rescue) as Japan battles Hagibis, its ‘worst storm in 60 years’
Typhoon Hagibis triggered heavy rainfall, flooding, and very strong winds.
Typhoon Hagibis made landfall in Japan on October 12 as Japan’s “worst storm in sixty years”, The Guardian reported. At least 18 people have been killed and many are missing, according to national media broadcaster NHK.
Rescue operations began soon after Hagibis passed, with helicopters picking people up from flooded homes. As many as 27,000 military troops and other rescue crews were deployed for rescue, government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said.
An “emergency weather warning level 5” was issued ahead of Typhoon Hagibis’s landfall for cities in 12 prefectures of Japan. The government gave evacuation orders to millions, fearing power cuts and flooding.
Japan is currently hosting the Rugby World Cup. Many matches, including the one between Namibia and Canada scheduled for Sunday, have been cancelled.