Tamaashe baaz raja

~ true words by @Sampat_Saral



(Any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental) pic.twitter.com/IQupC3FU6g — Manisha Pande (@MnshaP) October 12, 2019

Noted Hindi satirist Sampat Saral made an appearance at the 2019 edition of Newslaundry’s The Media Rumble and earned attention with his sharp performance.

Saral does not name anyone in his poem, but talks about a “raja” (king) and drops obvious clues in the form of references to a seaplane, the unemployment crisis, and meditation in a cave to drive home his point. He even said that the public wants to hear about “kaam ki baat” but all that the king offerd is “mann ki baat”.