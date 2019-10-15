Watch: Scenes from a massive fire at the Kodangipatti spice factory in Theni, Tamil Nadu
Fire and Rescue Services from Dindigul and Madurai were also rushed to the spot.
A fire broke out at Kodangipatti spice factory in Theni, Tamil Nadu. Early on the morning of October 14. While no injuries have been reported, a video from the location shows the factory engulfed by flames and smoke from the fire which took until 2 pm on the same day to be completely put out. The fire reportedly began owing to a power outage in an air-conditioning unit, and destroyed upto Rs 5 crore worth of raw material.
According to a report by The News Minute, the air around the fire was laden with fumes of burning chilli powder. Residents within a radius of 300 metre from the factory were asked to move out, and firemen found it difficult to operate because of the pungent air.