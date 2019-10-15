During Miss Kohima 2019 beauty pageant, a contestant was asked the question:



"if Prime Minister of our country Modi ji invites you to chat with him, what would you say?"



She replied: "If I were invited by the PM of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows."

On October 5, the Miss Kohima 2019 contest was held in Nagaland’s capital Kohima. While 23-year-old Khrienuo Liezietsu was crowned the winner, 19-year-old Khrielievienuo Suohu was the first runner-up, and 18-year-old Vikuonuo Sachu, second runner-up, Nagaland Post reported.

During the question-and-answer round, Sachu was asked what would she do if she were invited to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her response (video above) is now viral on social media.

“If I were invited by the prime minister of India, I would tell him to focus more on women instead of cows,” Sachu said, inviting a round of applause and laughter from the audience.