The 12th season of Coke Studio Pakistan kicked off on October 11 with Atif Aslam performing the song Wohi Khuda Hai, made popular by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan years ago. The video of Aslam’s performance has clocked over 11 million views so far. Aslam’s rendition is simple and minimalist, with the barest involvement of instruments, quite unlike the traditional Coke Studio sound.

This season also sees the return of composer Rohail Hyatt as the producer. The ex-Vital Signs member conceptualised Coke Studio and produced it for six seasons before stepping aside in 2013. Following middling reviews and dwindling television rating points of subsequent seasons, Hyatt is back in home turf.