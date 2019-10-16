Google has finally given a sneak peek into its new flagship phone – the Pixel 4. The new smartphone is equipped with features like motion sensors and lenses suitable for night photography.

The smartphone will, however, not be launched in India – at least right now. The reason is that Pixel 4 uses the 60GHz mmWave frequency band, which is not available in India for commercial use yet, TechCrunch reported.

On Twitter the company said, “Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel 3a phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel and other hardware products to India.”