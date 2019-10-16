View this post on Instagram

Introducing Google Pixel 4 – a phone made the Google way. . Google’s most helpful phone yet gets the best photos every time, any time. Capture the stars with Night Sight*, make it feel like the front row with Super Res Zoom, and magically balance light with dual exposure controls. . It’s your copilot for when you need some extra help. Motion Sense** lets you go hands-free by swiping your hand to skip a song while driving or silencing a call with the flick of a wrist when you have greasy pizza fingers. . It helps speed up and simplify tasks with the new Google Assistant, like opening apps, searching across apps, and multitasking on your phone. The new Google Assistant is coming first to Pixel 4. US only. . Pixel 4 starts at $799 and is available in Just Black, Clearly White, and limited edition Oh So Orange. See link in bio to pre-order now on Google Store. On Sale October 24th. . #madebygoogle #pixel4 . . . . . . . . . . *See g.co/pixel/astrophotography to learn more about astrophotography on Pixel 4 . **Coming soon to Japan. Motion Sense functional in the US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, and most European countries. Not all phone features are controlled by Motion Sense. For more information see g.co/pixel/motionsense"

Google has finally given a sneak peek into its new flagship phone – the Pixel 4. The new smartphone is equipped with features like motion sensors and lenses suitable for night photography.

The smartphone will, however, not be launched in India – at least right now. The reason is that Pixel 4 uses the 60GHz mmWave frequency band, which is not available in India for commercial use yet, TechCrunch reported.

On Twitter the company said, “Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel 3a phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel and other hardware products to India.”