The Hindu festival of karwa chauth is a big event in parts of India, especially north India, despite its strong anti-feminist connotations. To observe the occasion, some married women fast all day long, not even drinking water, and break their fast only after seeing the moon.

Now, an online grocery store has introduced a digital route to checking on the moon – on a Facebook Live stream. According to a promotional video, the company has arranged for an astronomical telescope to capture the first moonrise from North-East India – the “clearest sky” in the country.

The initiative was reportedly prompted by the perpetually polluted skies in cities that make it difficult to see the moon even after it has risen, prolonging the duration of women’s fasts.