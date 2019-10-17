Play

Kochi’s notorious Palarivattom flyover has got a second life – in a music video by Remya Sarvada Das. The flyover, which cost Rs 47 crore to build, developed cracks soon after its creation, and was demolished just three years later. According to a report in The Hindu, the flyover has been the butt of many jokes since – a restaurant at Thalassery named a dish “Palarivattom Puttu” with the tag line “a construction prone to collapse on touch”, alluding to the tenderness of the dish.

The song title translates to “Palarivattom Bridge Song,” and the video hilariously features the many ways in which the bridge is now used by people in the area – for instance, as shelter for commuters stranded on a rainy afternoon or for drunkards.