Watch: Scenes of gun violence in Mexico after Mexican drug lord El Chapo’s son was captured
‘The decision to release Ovidio Guzman was made to protect citizens’: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Mexico’s Culiacan city area saw violent gun battles on the streets on October 18 after drug lord El Chapo’s son Ovidio Guzman was captured by the police. Videos of the violence were posted on social media by residents, who were advised to stay indoors, Al Jazeera reported. Guzman was eventually released by the security forces of Mexico.
“This decision was made to protect citizens,” Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was quoted as saying during his daily news conference. “The situation became very difficult, and many citizens, many people, many human beings were at risk. You can’t fight fire with fire.”
Culiacan is the stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel, also known as the Guzmán-Loera Organisation. After Guzman was captured, members of the Sinaloa cartel took policemen hostage in a bid to have him released. Cartel members also burned vehicles and blocked streets, Al Jazeera added. Eight people, including five gunmen, were reportedly killed in the violence.