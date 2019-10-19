Maharashtra: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi performs a dance step after the end of his rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad. (17.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/AldOABp2yd — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

On October 17, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi did what might as well be called the unthinkable for politicians in India. While leaving the stage after a rally in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, Owaisi broke into a dance step, entertaining the audience around him, as well as hundreds of social media users.

However, Owaisi was not really dancing. What seemed like a strategic choice to pick a dance step was him trying to imitate flying a kite, which is the symbol of his party AIMIM. “Someone ran some audio to that action and said I danced. That is a misrepresentation – I stay away from music,” Owaisi said.