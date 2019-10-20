She was wearing a Hijab and the opponents huddled around to make sure that her hair's not seen. This is the most wholesome thing you will see today 😌 pic.twitter.com/e3CTkN38ix — Turgut ⚉ (@ItsSlyGuy) October 15, 2019

A match between the Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club during the WAFF Women’s Club Championship in Jordan has become a viral example of solidarity among women.

A video of a player’s hijab coming off and other women huddling around her in order to not let her hair be seen has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, the players who helped were from the opposing team. They received accolades from around the world for their quick thinking and gesture.