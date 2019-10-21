Low intensity explosion at Hubli Railway station Platform No 1. One person injured. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8R37qJeTdt — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) October 21, 2019

The videos above and below capture the aftermath of a low intensity explosion that shocked commuters at Hubli railway station’s Platform Number 1 in Karnataka around noon on October 21. Bomb squads, police personnel and sniffer dogs can be seen working on the scene.

A report by News 18 says that an unmarked parcel was located in the unreserved compartment of a train going from Vijaywada to Amaravati. The parcel, in a bucket, also had the words “No BJP, No RSS” written on it.

The train halted at Hubli station, where a vendor picked up the parcel and opened it outside the train, triggering the blast shortly before noon. According to The Week, the railway police made the vendor open the package after they identified it as suspicious. His hand has been seriously injured.