Watch: A group of young people sang tales of class divide for Delhi Metro passengers
Learning sensitivity while commuting.
A video of a group of young people singing a song on the class divide in the Delhi Metro has gone viral on social media.
In the video, three men and one woman can be seen singing a song titled Kahab Toh Lag Jaye Dhak Se. Other passengers inside the train appear to be enjoying the impromptu performance, with many recording it on their mobile phones.
This popular song featured in the recent Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film Article 15, which powerfully examines crimes against Dalits.