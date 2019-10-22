“EVM murdabad" & "EVM nahi chalega".



BSP leader, Sunil Khambe threw ink on the EVM at a polling booth while in Thane while raising these slogans.

In a video from October 21, a Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sunil Khambe is seen throwing something of a fit at a Maharashtra Assembly polling booth in Thane, Mumbai.

The footage shows him flinging blue ink at the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) while screaming, “EVM machine murdabad” and “EVM nahi chalega.” According to an ANI report, he was subsequently arrested and bundled into a police van.