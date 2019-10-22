Watch: BSP leader in Thane screams ‘EVM machine murdabad’ as he sprays ink on polling booth EVMs
Assembly polls were conducted in Haryana and Maharashtra on Monday, October 21.
In a video from October 21, a Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sunil Khambe is seen throwing something of a fit at a Maharashtra Assembly polling booth in Thane, Mumbai.
The footage shows him flinging blue ink at the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) while screaming, “EVM machine murdabad” and “EVM nahi chalega.” According to an ANI report, he was subsequently arrested and bundled into a police van.