A proposed tax on WhatsApp voice calls has set off a string of protests joined by thousands of people in Lebanon. While the proposal to implement the tax was withdrawn, protests have not stopped and the people are now pushing for economic reforms to protect the country from slipping into further debt.

Over the weekend, a woman named Eliane Jabbour was driving through a protest with her child sleeping in her car. The woman asked the people to lower their voices so that the child was not disturbed, Reuters reported. The protestors not only obliged but also broke into an impromptu performance of the wildly popular song for children, Baby Shark, complete with hand gestures and some dancing.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting people to use the song at other protests as well.