October 24, 2019 — United Nations (@UN)

October 24 is celebrated as United Nations Day. On this day in 1945, the UN came into existence when the charter was ratified by a majority of the signatory countries.

For UN Day 2019, the official Twitter handle of the organisation has put out a tweet recounting “how the UN makes a difference in the lives of people everywhere”. Fighting poverty, promoting human rights, supplying vaccines to children and tackling climate change are some of these.