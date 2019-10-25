Play

An argument between customer Britany Price and the store manager at a McDonald’s outlet in Ohio in the United States turned ugly when the employee threw a blender at Price.

The incident occurred on September 22 in Ohio’s Colerain township and was recorded on CCTV cameras in the store, the Independent reported. The video has now gone viral on social media. Price had walked into the store after she was handed an incorrect order at the drive-through, the report added.

After allegedly waiting for 25 minutes for redressal, Price began throwing the food at the employees over the counter. The manager of the store responded by throwing a blender at Price. It hit her the face and knocked her down to the ground. Price suffered a fracture in her cheekbone and was left with a broken nose too. The manager of the store has been fired, the Independent report said.