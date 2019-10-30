Ranu Mondal is back with a new song. The internet sensation first became popular when a two-minute clip of her singing Lata Mangeshkar’s Ek Pyar Ka Nagma Hai at a Kolkata train station went viral on social media.

After that, Mondal went on to record songs with singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. Now, another video of Mondal singing the super-popular Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, is going viral on the internet.

Mondal sang the song during her appearance on the Malayalam television show Comedy Stars.

Also watch

Remember Ranu, Kolkata’s train station singing sensation? She just recorded her first song

Himesh Reshammiya tears up while talking about Bengali singing sensation Ranu Mondal

A woman worker at a Bengal railway station sings a Lata Mangeshkar song, awes social media