Watch: Houses were on fire in New Jersey after a plane crashed into a street
A small plane crashed and exploded into a home in a suburb of New Jersey, setting at least two houses on fire and killing the pilot.
At least two houses caught fire (above) on the morning of October 29 when a small Cessna 414 plane crashed into a home in Colonia, a residential neighbourhood in New Jersey, United States.
The pilot was a renowned cardiologist identified as Michael Schloss. According to an NBC report, he died in the crash. Schloss was returning to the city from Virginia to deliver a lecture when the accident occurred.
The home that the plane crashed into was empty at the time of collision, and the inhabitants of the surrounding houses that caught fire managed to escape in time. None of the residents of the affected houses was injured, announced John E McCormac, mayor of the area.