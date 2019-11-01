A small plane crashed in a New Jersey neighborhood and caught two houses on fire pic.twitter.com/jy9Z2GnEA5 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 29, 2019

At least two houses caught fire (above) on the morning of October 29 when a small Cessna 414 plane crashed into a home in Colonia, a residential neighbourhood in New Jersey, United States.

The pilot was a renowned cardiologist identified as Michael Schloss. According to an NBC report, he died in the crash. Schloss was returning to the city from Virginia to deliver a lecture when the accident occurred.

The home that the plane crashed into was empty at the time of collision, and the inhabitants of the surrounding houses that caught fire managed to escape in time. None of the residents of the affected houses was injured, announced John E McCormac, mayor of the area.