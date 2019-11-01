Narayana Reddy, face of popular YouTube channel ‘Grandpa Kitchen’, is dead. Watch old videos
On his YouTube channel, Reddy taught people recipes and then donated the food cooked to charity.
YouTube channel Grandpa Kitchen’s chef Narayana Reddy died on October 27 in Telangana. The YouTube channel has over six million subscribers. Reddy’s huge following came from his community-service themed videos, where he would cook huge quantities of food and distribute it to the underprivileged.
Here are a few of Reddy’s old videos.