On October 31, three coaches of the Tezgam Express caught fire near the Liaqatpur city in Rahim Yar Khan district of Pakistan. At least 74 people are believed to have been killed in the blaze.

The fire reportedly broke out when passengers were preparing breakfast on cooking stoves. “Passengers may have hidden a gas cylinder in their clothes when they boarded the train as it was strictly against the rules to carry one,” railway official Nabila Aslam claimed. The train was on its way from Karachi to Rawalpindi.