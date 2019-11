It’s called Randnya roti or Lambi roti specially made in Nagpur by Dalit community.



It needed Special wheat flour to knead & slammed till it turned soft & slimy in consistency to get the gluten then spread on clay pot.



You can eat it with any meat curry. #DalitFood

Made from Lokwan, a very high quality wheat grain, the “lambi”, “matki”, or “randnya” roti is a staple in the city of Nagpur in Maharashtra. The stretchy, glutinous dough required for this type of roti can take up to an hour to prepare, and is eventually put on a round pan when it is at pouring consistency. This demands intricate skills, as is evident in the video above.