MRI of a Pumpkin. Happy Halloween! 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Mpk3TJv7H4 — Wellcome Collection (@ExploreWellcome) October 31, 2019

In the spirit of Halloween, social media is abuzz with the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) scan of a pumpkin. The scan was developed by Alexandr A Khrapichev, a PhD and MRI application specialist at Oxford University’s Department of Oncology.

But it’s not just pumpkins whose insides have been revealed, there’s an entire collection of fruits and vegetables that have undergone MRIs!