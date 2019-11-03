Varun Grover talking about Aaj Tak at Aaj Tak's stage Infront of Aroon Purie. 😆😆 #LashkarENoida

(h/t Aajtak) pic.twitter.com/32SBZw2Bye — Tempest (@ColdCigar) November 2, 2019

On November 2, writer and lyricist Varun Grover attended the 2019 edition of Sahitya Aaj Tak, a literature festival organised by the Aaj Tak television news channel. While Grover commented on many topics that spanned his work and the current politics in the country, the one that stood out the most for social media users was where he called out the news channel for not discussing matters of real importance.

Grover presented a topic-wise break-up of the last 200 debates aired on the top Hindi news channels, pointing out that the Bihar floods warranted just three debates; the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank crisis was discussed once; while unemployment was never discussed. However, the Ayodhya Ram temple issue was discussed 14 times, and 80 debates were centred around Pakistan.

“We do not need Pakistan to be discussed on our televisions. I believe Pakistan is not really the problem here, all channels that discuss this topic incessantly have ulterior motives to fulfil,” Grover said.

