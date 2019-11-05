This video of the lock up at Tis Hazari courts does suggest that the aggression came from the side of the lawyers in the clash between the police and lawyers on Saturday pic.twitter.com/oNzvqaiJPB — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) November 4, 2019

Nearly 15 people were injured in a fight on Saturday afternoon, November 2 at the Tis Hazari Court complex. A video (above) has surfaced of the courts’ lock up, with an alarming display of aggression from the lawyers who appear to have stormed in, and immediately attacked the police personnel inside.

The video also shows a policeman kicked to the ground and surrounded. By the end of this video, he is left limp and lying on the floor, averting his face until the crowd clears out.

The fight reportedly began over a parking dispute, and as many as 17 vehicles were set on fire during the aggression. The lawyers said that four advocates were injured, one of whom was hurt in police firing. The police, however, denied the allegation.

Subsequently, the Delhi High Court has ordered a judicial inquiry into the violence, asking the Delhi Police to submit an investigation report within the next six weeks. The Delhi Police Commissioner was also asked to suspend the accused police officials with immediate effect.

Lawyers of the district courts are continuing their strike on November 5 following the clash, ANI reported.

Also read

Delhi: Lawyers and police personnel fight at Tis Hazari Court complex, nearly 15 injured



Tis Hazari clash: Delhi High Court orders judicial inquiry on violence, transfer of police officials

Delhi: Lawyers heckle policeman outside Saket court, one of them slaps him