This Yamraj ji saves lives. He catches people who are endangering their lives by trespassing the railway tracks, but to save them. This Yamraj picks people to release them safely. Please do NOT cross tracks, it's dangerous. pic.twitter.com/PT81eYVajL — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

As part of an awareness campaign, Western Railways has invoked religious iconography to stop people from endangering their lives by walking along train tracks.

As the videos above and below show, a Railway Police Force (RPF) official was dressed as “Yamraj,” the god of death and justice in Vedic mythology, patrolling the tracks and literally picking up those who were crossing the tracks.

अगर पटरी पार करोगे तो मैं तुम्हें अपने साथ ले जाऊँगा -said Yamraj during the awareness drive against Trespassing by RPF/WR in slum areas adjoining Railway tracks for saving precious lives&injuries to the people who trespass. पटरी पार करना खतरनाक ही नहीं अपितु कानूनन जुर्म भी है। pic.twitter.com/SdHytaaVn4 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) November 7, 2019

The campaign was carried out at Mumbai’s local train stations in Malad and Andheri. As it turns out, there were plenty of individuals trespassing.

Here are some of the online responses to this campaign.

It's ok for publicity.Good try. But unfortunately such gimmicks are not going to work.Check yourself at various stns if track crossing gets reduced or not.



Instead please close all inlets coming towards rly stations,put tall barricades between tracks & Punish these trespassers — Mandar (@Mandarmodak) November 7, 2019

Your Yamraj is also trespassing. If he continues walking unsafely like this focussing on others, he will be taken by Lord Yama sooooon :) — Lalitha (@Lolita_TNIE) November 7, 2019

Nonsense stuff. Aren't there any better ideas to create awareness? — VinVini (@VinuVinnie) November 7, 2019