Watch: ‘Yamraj’ walks the tracks of Western Railways, warning people not to risk their lives
The god of death, dispenser of justice in Vedic mythology made an appearance in Mumbai, and quite literally picked up those who trespassed on train tracks.
As part of an awareness campaign, Western Railways has invoked religious iconography to stop people from endangering their lives by walking along train tracks.
As the videos above and below show, a Railway Police Force (RPF) official was dressed as “Yamraj,” the god of death and justice in Vedic mythology, patrolling the tracks and literally picking up those who were crossing the tracks.
The campaign was carried out at Mumbai’s local train stations in Malad and Andheri. As it turns out, there were plenty of individuals trespassing.
Here are some of the online responses to this campaign.