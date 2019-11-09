#WATCH Telangana: Police detains TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) employees while they were on a protest march near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. TSRTC employees have been on strike&protesting since 5th Oct, demanding the merger of TSRTC with state govt. pic.twitter.com/QzIorjYGPN — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

An ongoing strike by the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation took a violent turn when Hyderabad Police began detaining employees after conducting a baton-charge (above) on November 9.

According to reports, the situation escalated because the Hyderabad Police had denied permission to hold a “Chalo Tank Bund” protest called by the TSRTC Joint Action Committee (a collective of TSRTC unions). The JAC ignored the police’s orders and marched toward Ambedkar Circle at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. Protesters and police officials reportedly threw stones at one another, and this resulted in the use of tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The reason for the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ was to protest against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the ongoing strike. The protests have been heated, to say the least.

In a tragic incident on October 25, two employees committed suicide. Saturday, November 9 is the 36th day of the ongoing TSRTC strike.

