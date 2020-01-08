‘Take another route’: Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh refuses to allow ambulance on party rally road
Ghosh was addressing a rally in Nadia district of West Bengal when an ambulance came up against the crowd.
“This ambulance was sent by the Trinamool Congress to disrupt the meeting,” Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh said on Monday, telling the emergency vehicle to change its route instead of disturbing a BJP rally in Krishnanagar, Nadia.
“Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here,” Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. “They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally.”
This is how a crowd of protestors at Jamia Millia University in Delhi parted to make way for an ambulance.
Also watch
When protesters at Jamia University, Delhi cleared the way for an ambulance
This was how a huge festive crowd in Kerala instantly made way for an ambulance
In Hong Kong, a crowd of nearly two million protestors parts to make way for an ambulance