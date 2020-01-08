JNU attack: Watch demonstrations in Lahore in solidarity with Indian students
Support for the protests in India is coming from across the border too.
Following the January 5 attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University by a masked mob, India has seen widespread protests from students, celebrities and other citizens.
Across the border in Lahore, Pakistan, demonstrations were held in solidarity with the students of India. Along with solidarity with JNU, posters at the Lahore protest also saw mentions of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, which were subject to police crackdowns during recent protests at their campuses.
The Lahore chapter of the Progressive Students’ Collective called for the protest, outside Lahore Press Club. The statement reads “The call for solidarity from JNU students and alumni has greatly resonated with the Progressive Students’ Collective and we have announced our unwavering support for our progressive counterparts in India.”