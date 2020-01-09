Just told my mom about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry news and whew 😂 #immigrantmoms pic.twitter.com/5fNOJCPavN — Zahra (@southasianaf) January 8, 2020

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday that they will be stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and will be working towards becoming financially independent. The announcement invoked many reactions from social media users, including that of an immigrant mother (video above).

In the video posted by Twitter handle @southasianaf, the immigrant mother explains how Markle did good by taking the decision to be financially independent. “What if it is the royal family? Everyone deserves respect,” the woman in the video says. “Such decisions need women to be strong,” she adds.