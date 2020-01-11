BJP leader Amitabh Sinha, who is also a JNU alumnus say "Hum Godse Virodhi Nahi Hain" @kanhaiyakumar : Shabash!pic.twitter.com/QiCcUpsfxP — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 10, 2020

A televised debate between former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP spokesperson Amitabh Sinha, meant to address recent events in JNU, on the news channel India Today turned into a bitter exchange of personal allegations.

Former JNU students Sinha and Kumar clearly did not see eye to eye on a number of issues. As seen in the clips above and below, Sinha ended up stating, when cornered by Kumar, that he was not opposed to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

Kanhaiya Kumar openly says - "Stalin Murdabad, Mao Murdabad"



But BJP can never say Godse Murdabad. This proves the poisoned ideology of this party once again. pic.twitter.com/kpJi6m84NG — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) January 10, 2020

BJP panellist : You're a "DogIa"



Kanhaiya : Pls don't abuse sir



BJP panellist : "DogIa" isn't an abuse



Kanhaiya : If it isn't an abuse, then you are DogIa?



BJP panellist : Yes I'm.



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JRMKXQfvN3 — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) January 10, 2020

Earlier in the debate, Sinha referred to Kumar as a “dogla” or mongrel, accusing him of “doublespak.” Kumar interjected, “Sir, gaali mat dijiye, aapke muh se shobha nahi deta hai (Sir, don’t abuse, it doesn’t suit you).”

Oh God 😂😂

This Man is savage 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ow3lhzt5i8 — Alok Shinde (@alokshinde) January 10, 2020

When Kumar began to argue that those who are in support of a fee hike in centrally-funded JNU are in fact against the poor of the country receiving subsidised education (above), Sinha exclaimed “Gareebi mat becho! Gareebi bechta hai yeh! (Don’t peddle poverty! He is peddling poverty!)”.

To this, Kumar’s swift comeback was: “Pradhan mantri ko gaali deta hai! (He is insulting the Prime Minister!”)

Later he threatens to get Kanhaiya killed in encounter. When @sardesairajdeep asks whether he is openly threatening Kanhaiya, Amitabh goes Savarkar mode and says that "thokna" means punish according to law.#JNUUnderAttack #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/nS9hoUMAuv — Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) January 10, 2020

Here is the full debate.

Play

