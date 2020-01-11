Watch: ‘I support Godse’ says BJP’s Amitabh Sinha in debate with JNU’s Kanhaiya Kumar
The televised debate, on recent events at JNU, also saw Sinha threaten Kumar and then explain it as rhetoric.
A televised debate between former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and BJP spokesperson Amitabh Sinha, meant to address recent events in JNU, on the news channel India Today turned into a bitter exchange of personal allegations.
Former JNU students Sinha and Kumar clearly did not see eye to eye on a number of issues. As seen in the clips above and below, Sinha ended up stating, when cornered by Kumar, that he was not opposed to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.
Earlier in the debate, Sinha referred to Kumar as a “dogla” or mongrel, accusing him of “doublespak.” Kumar interjected, “Sir, gaali mat dijiye, aapke muh se shobha nahi deta hai (Sir, don’t abuse, it doesn’t suit you).”
When Kumar began to argue that those who are in support of a fee hike in centrally-funded JNU are in fact against the poor of the country receiving subsidised education (above), Sinha exclaimed “Gareebi mat becho! Gareebi bechta hai yeh! (Don’t peddle poverty! He is peddling poverty!)”.
To this, Kumar’s swift comeback was: “Pradhan mantri ko gaali deta hai! (He is insulting the Prime Minister!”)
Here is the full debate.
