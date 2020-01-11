‘Hum Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’, the qawwali: Varun Grover’s protest anthem gets a new musical treatment
The video made by Mayukh Mainak, who also composed the music, opens with a boy reciting lines from Rahat Indori’s ghazal.
Also watch
‘The NRC papers, we won’t show’: Varun Grover’s viral poem protesting against the NRC
‘Kagaz Nahi Dikhayenge’: Varun Grover’s viral NRC poem is now a song performed by Rahul Ram
‘Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai:’ Rahat Indori recites his poem, now part of CAA protests