Watch: ‘Go back Modi’ slogans resound as students, Left groups protest against PM’s visit to Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked protestors to remain peaceful during demonstrations, invoking an order by the Supreme Court.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Kolkata on Saturday, the city erupted in protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Demonstrations were held across the capital city with posters of “Go Back Modi” and black flags flashed at multiple locations. The protests continued even as the prime minister carried on with the events scheduled for his visit.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the prime minister on Saturday and asked him to reconsider the decision to implement the citizenship law.