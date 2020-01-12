Watch: Inspired by Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh sit-in, women lead anti-CAA protest at Kolkata’s Park Circus
The demonstrations have been going on since January 7.
Inspired by the women-led protest of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, protestors have been staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata’s Park Circus ground since January 7. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav also joined the protest on Saturday.
Like the Shaheen Bagh protest, the demonstration at Kolkata’s Park Circus is also led by women. Women of Shaheen Bagh, along with other supporters, have been leading a peaceful sit-in against the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens since December 2019.
Here are a few visuals from the Park Circus agitation.
