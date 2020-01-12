Kolkata's own Shaheen bagh at Park Circus Maidan where hundreds of women have been staging protest against the Citizenship Act for five days. @_YogendraYadav to join them soon. @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/kuJJgtOWoP — Alisha Rahaman Sarkar (@zohrabai) January 11, 2020

Inspired by the women-led protest of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, protestors have been staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Kolkata’s Park Circus ground since January 7. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav also joined the protest on Saturday.

Like the Shaheen Bagh protest, the demonstration at Kolkata’s Park Circus is also led by women. Women of Shaheen Bagh, along with other supporters, have been leading a peaceful sit-in against the citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens since December 2019.

Here are a few visuals from the Park Circus agitation.

Park circus, kolkata protest is growing..... As more and more people are joining the leaders are also coming to show support. Here comes yodendra yadav @_YogendraYadav @journalistreyaz @irenaakbar @AmanWadud @ReallySwara @imMAK02 pic.twitter.com/DNpHSW0dAF — Nabeel Khan (@Nabeel_X_99) January 11, 2020

Inspired by the Shaheen Bagh Protests in New Delhi,mothers and sisters have gathered in Park Circus, Kolkata protesting against CAA day n night. Got an opportunity to address them tonight.#Resistance #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/UqsFln9yri — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) January 9, 2020

Protest by women in park circus.kolkata pic.twitter.com/Y12e7tbJBV — Faisal Imam (@shakesbethoven) January 9, 2020

Salute to these brave women of Kolkata fighting to save the constitution of India in Park Circus Maidan. #CAA_NRC_Protest pic.twitter.com/CxrrHhCPUd — Sohail Ahmad Khan (@thesak10) January 8, 2020

Also watch

‘We have to find our own voice’: Women protestors of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh to Ravish Kumar

How women in Bengaluru and in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh are leading Citizenship Act protests