At a peaceful protest march, making sure that road is not blocked, a senior police officer suddenly decides to hit the person with muslim attire. Yes, kapde se pechan kar mar rahe hain. #Hyderabad #CitizenshipAmendmentAct #CAA_NRCProtests

pic.twitter.com/ar6qsWvaXP — Akif عاکف (@khaans) January 11, 2020

After some protestors at the Tiranga Rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens were hit, seemingly unprovoked, with sticks by the Hyderabad Police on Saturday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, a police officer is seen stepping out of a police vehicle and walking towards the protestors, and hitting a kurta-pyjama-clad man who was marching on the street. Some Twitter users suggested this was an implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “identify violent protestors by their clothes” jibe.

Thousands of protestors had stepped out on the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday to participate in the Tiranga march led by the led by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, The News Minute reported.