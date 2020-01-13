Watch: Chaos at Bihar railway stations as thousands of unreserved passengers try to board trains
The barrage of passengers included candidates for exams for the post of constables in Bihar Police.
Hundreds of applicants who took an exam for the posts of constables in Bihar Police were left angry by the administration’s move to not run any special trains for them on Saturday.
In some videos circulated on social media, students were seen holding on to the exteriors of trains because of a lack of seats. Reserved passengers were also discomfited by the situation, citizen updates on social media suggested.
Angry students pelted stones at a train in Hajipur, and blocked rail and road traffic as well, NDTV reported. Many were angry as no trains were scheduled for Bettiah and Motihari where exam centres were located, the report added.