Watch: Shashi Tharoor visits Delhi’s Jamia University, Shaheen Bagh, JNU to support anti-CAA protest
The Congress MP was caught up in a controversy earlier over his comments on what he perceived as “Islamic extremism” in protests.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh, and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. He expressed his support to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.
Tharoor, however, also met with some resistance at Jamia University for his views on “religious fundamentalism” that he had tweeted on December 29, 2019.