Shashi Tharoor at Jamia today. pic.twitter.com/RcvMMSNw9A — Irfan (@NextToSRK) January 12, 2020 Tharoor in Jamia Millia Islamia University

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited Jamia Millia Islamia University, Shaheen Bagh, and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi on Sunday. He expressed his support to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens.

Tharoor, however, also met with some resistance at Jamia University for his views on “religious fundamentalism” that he had tweeted on December 29, 2019.

Our fight against Hindutva extremism should give no comfort to Islamist extremism either. We who’re raising our voice in the #CAA_NRCProtests are fighting to defend an #InclusiveIndia. We will not allow pluralism&diversity to be supplanted by any kind of religious fundamentalism. https://t.co/C9GVtB9gIa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 29, 2019

Shashi Tharoor visited Jamia Millia Islamia to express his solidarity with student protest today. Students Protested in response to his tweet by chanting "la ilaha illalah".#JamiaMilliaIslamia pic.twitter.com/d06j4wfnVq — Deshdeep (@Deshdeep_) January 12, 2020

