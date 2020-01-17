Watch: Prince William praised for using sign language to congratulate hearing-impaired Alex Duguid
Duguid was receiving an MBE award for his services to the hearing-impaired and to British Sign Language Education.
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has garnered much praise online for his appropriate greeting to hearing-impaired Alex Duguid. Duguid was at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, January 14, as a recipient of the Member of the British Executive Order (MBE) title.
Prince William was seen (above) congratulating Duguid in British Sign Language with a smile. Visibly pleased, Duguid signed back “Thank you.” The Duke then awarded him with the MBE.
The investiture ceremony, hosted at the Buckingham Palace, is held to recognise peoples’ achievements and service to the country with special honours. Duguid received the honour for his years of service to hearing-impaired individuals. He has acted as a sign language interpreter for various television shows, and helped hundreds communicate with hearing-impaired people by teaching British Sign Language.