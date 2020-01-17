“This is like a pilgrimage for me”: Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi joins Shaheen Bagh protests against #CitizenshipAct



Gandhi Vs Nazi #CAA #CitizenshipLaw #ShaheenBagh #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/yFdijXk902 — Sanwar Ali (@advsanwar) January 17, 2020

On Friday, January 17, Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson, Tushar Gandhi joined the CAA-NPR-NRC protest at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, which is largely led by women. Speaking to NDTV, Gandhi said, “This is like a pilgrimage for me.” He added that the ongoing protest is “...a revolution in the making. It has to be magnified and replicated much more. But this has a chance of succeeding because its intent is honest, its intention is pure. At that is what is the soul of ‘Satyagraha,’ what was called gandhigiri.”

Gandhi also appealed to the government of India, saying, “Please open your ears to the demands of the people. Please listen to them, because we are a democracy and not a mobocracy.”

