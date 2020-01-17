I have come to know that "Chamar" word is being used as casteist abuse in TV series named "Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega" (episode 5) on @NetflixIndia



I don't use Netflix account so could you guys confirm please. An FIR should be filed against director/producers of such content. pic.twitter.com/kaNKomW0PQ — Ambedkar's Caravan (@AmbedkarCaravan) January 16, 2020

A clip from the fifth episode of a television show named Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega has been doing the rounds on social media, because of dialogue that features an offensive casteist slur, used as a derogatory reference to members of the Dalit community, and other so-called “lower castes”.

The use of this term when referring to a member of any scheduled caste is considered not only offensive, but is punishable according a ruling by the Supreme Court of India.

Directed by Soumendhra Padhi and produced by Tipping Point Films, the show was released recently.

Social media users have responded fiercely, with some saying they have cancelled their membership to Netflix (which streams the show), and others demanding that the director and producer be booked for the dialogue.

Many have asked Netflix to take down the series. There have also been discussions surrounding the validity of artistic licence, when dealing with historically oppressive terms.

— @NetflixIndia has used the word “chamar” in a show called Jamtara, which is not just offensive but also punishable under the POA Act. they wouldn’t dare use derogatory terms in the USA. PLEASE MAKE YOUR WRITING ROOM MORE DIVERSE, SO THAT YOU DON’T COME OUT WITH SUCH SHIT. — Pain Badgley (@SrishtyRanjan) January 16, 2020

Wtf! Is this @NetflixIndia I won't expected this from you, I've cancelled your membership for your fucking behavior first remove that shit and apologize to our community.@AmbedkarCaravan thanks for your information bro. https://t.co/t4UjwvwfvL pic.twitter.com/ril1nQNAWx — Vishwanath alagur (@VishwanathAlag4) January 16, 2020

@netflix @NetflixIndia take appropriate action immediately! Such use of casteist language must be prohibited! https://t.co/VReGr3pEDR — Sumeet Mhaskar (@sumeetmhaskar) January 16, 2020

Whatever may be the context, casteist abuse or unconstitutional words are not acceptable.



How many TV series have you seen that have used abusive language toward Brahmins or other so-called upper castes? Or why don't they find "context" to abuse UCs? https://t.co/byjTfgXcYT — Ambedkar's Caravan (@AmbedkarCaravan) January 16, 2020

Not only that, it's not upto the privileged to accept what is a caste slur in a 'context', if we go by the privileged narrative there is no end to it at all. — Thaiyaan (@thaiyaan) January 16, 2020

We as a society is already very insensitive to those slurs and those who don't fit the privilege casteist narrative, so many had to struggle to register their protest to those slurs, even though we have a law. So this kind of dialogues just use to normalize those slurs and abuse. — Thaiyaan (@thaiyaan) January 16, 2020

‘I was born a Brahmin, it’s in my DNA’: Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi upholds casteism



The Daily Fix: Instead of the end of reservations, how about talking about the end of caste?



‘National shame’: Sewer workers, activists protest against deaths of manual scavengers in India



The Daily Fix: Kerala judge who glorified Brahmins must be admonished – but there’s no way to do so