Actor Jennifer Aniston won in the “female actor in a drama series” category at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. While Aniston received the award, her former husband Brad Pitt reportedly dropped everything to watch her on a screen backstage. Videos of Pitt watching Aniston receive her award soon went viral on social media. The two were also photographed together at the event.

Aniston and Pitt’s photographs created sensation, with many social media users rooting for them. A few memes followed too.

This is not a space for politics but I’m seriously thinking about starting a podcast called Brad & Jen: A Hollywood Saga #JenniferAniston #BradPitt pic.twitter.com/aOCNLiLS1t — BonnieBee (@theonebonnie) January 20, 2020