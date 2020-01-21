Watch: Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ now has a beautiful Tamil rendition
The music video features anti-CAA protestors in Chennai, and was sung by Anjana, while the translation was done by Ponni and Mangai.
Also watch
‘Hum Dekhenge’, sung in Kannada, marks CAA-NRC protest in Bengaluru
What is Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ about? This translation helps understand
Javed Akhtar explains why objecting to Faiz’s ‘Hum Dekhenge’ is laughable
Also read
‘They should have thought better of messing with a poet’: Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s grandson and biographer
‘But now these cruel times have almost run their course’: Eight poems for 2020 by Faiz Ahmed Faiz