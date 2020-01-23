In Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer was seen stealing two packets of milk from a pile of crates outside a shop. Surveillance footage from the shop during early hours on January 19 shows the unidentified officer then heading back to his police vehicle, and handing the packets to someone inside.

Responding to the video, posted by a journalist on social media, Noida Police said an investigation has been set in motion regarding the CCTV footage.

