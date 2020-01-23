Viral Video Art against CAA-NCR tells a story on the roads inside New Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi has become a hub of peaceful protests against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago View this post on Instagram Spectacular Jamia Millia Islamia Credits shoot - @thedronestation Edited - @mohdahmad17 #NoCAA #NoNPR #NoNRC A post shared by Ronny Sen (@ronnysen) on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:07am PST Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jamia Millia Islamia University Citizenship Act Read Comments Print