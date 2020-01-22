Around the Web Watch: Rashtriya Janta Dal MP Ashfaque Karim has a wardrobe malfunction mid-speech The Rajya Sabha MP was criticising the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when his pants inadvertently dropped, and the incident has since gone viral on social media. Scroll Staff An hour ago अररिया -- आरजेडी के राज्यसभा सांसद असफाक करीम CAA के विरोध में सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे और अचानक 🙈🙈🙈इसके लिए भी @narendramodi जी को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जाएगा pic.twitter.com/bc7NrU9IZx— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 20, 2020 Also watchThis comedy sketch reimagines the classroom with today’s politicians as teachers Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rashtriya Janta Dal Ashfaque Karim Viral video Read Comments Print